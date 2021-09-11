Peterborough residents invited to comment on application for new Shisha bar

The proposed location on Lincon Road.

A licensing application has been submitted on behalf of Vibe Lounge Bar & Shisha Ltd to use a currently vacant premises on 24b Lincoln Road.

The premises are proposing to open between 12am and 11:30pm, five days a week with the opening extended to 1:30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The premises has also applied for an alcohol and music licence, with karaoke expected to form part of the entertainment, to run between those hours,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have until October 4 to submit their representations. These should be sent in writing to Peterborough City Council, Licensing Section, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Fletton Quays, Peterborough, PE2 8TY.

Alternatively, people wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application can visit the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours on Monday to Friday.