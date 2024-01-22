New Portuguese cafe and deli allowed to sell alcohol in Peterborough despite police objections
A new Portuguese cafe opening in Peterborough has been granted a premises licence despite objections from police.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said Mr Aldredo Correia should not be allowed to sell alcohol to take away at his planned venture, Temptation: Taste of Portugal, on Bourges Boulevard due to concerns over antisocial behaviour.
Parts of Gladstone, Millfield and New England, where the cafe and deli will be, are subject to extra licensing protections as there are already numerous off licences in these parts of the city.
Further sales of alcohol could contribute to existing problems in these areas such as street drinking and violent crime, police said.
But the applicant argued, via his barrister, at a Peterborough City Council (PCC) licensing hearing that Temptation would not be an off licence, but rather a cafe with an associated deli selling Portuguese beers and wines.
The barrister continued that the way to cure problems with anti-social behaviour is by granting licences to a “better quality of licensee” and that Mr Correia is a licence holder of “pedigree and experience”.
New cafe could replace Lincoln Road venture
Mr Correia currently runs the A Tasca Portuguese restaurant on Lincoln Road.
His long-term plan, he said, is to move his clientele over to the new premises with the expectation that the old restaurant will eventually be replaced by flats.
Temptation will be situated at 1237 Bourges Boulevard, the site of a former bakery.
PCC’s licensing committee said that they were satisfied by the proposals including the condition that alcohol can be sold between 10am to 10pm.