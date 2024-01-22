The new Temptation Taste of Portugal would be a deli and supermarket with a small coffee shop.

Peterborough City Council’s licencing committee is set to decide on an application for a new Portuguese deli in Bourges Boulevard.

An application for a new Portuguese/ Mediterranean inspired deli and supermarket, with a small coffee shop called ‘Temptation Taste of Portugal’ has been submitted for 1237 Bourges Boulevard, New England.

The premises would also be planning to sell both beer and wine during its opening hours of 10am and 10pm seven days a week.

1237 Bourges Boulevard.

Plans must, however, go before the council’s Licencing Act Sub-Committee after Cambridgeshire Police raised concerns about a potential rise in anti-social behaviour in the area should the application be granted.

The applicant has stated that appropriate CCTV systems, challenge 25 policies and staff training will take place but police have raised concerns because of the proposed location with in a ‘Can-Do’ area.

Operation Can-Do was launched jointly by the city council and the police in September 2011 to transform the area and tackle its “many challenges” to improve the quality of life, outlook and aspirations of local people.

A letter from Licencing Officer PC Paul Hawking explained: “It located within the Can-Do Operational area, within an area known as The Triangle, an area that is already associated with anti-social behaviour.

"There is concern that enabling the availability of alcohol in such close proximity, to these activities will cause a rise in calls to service for police.

"Evidence does still exist of a negative impact on the statutory objectives and the local community, caused by alcohol within the Can-Do area.

"It is noted that the applicant has offered substantial conditions that are proportionate and relevant, however, it is noted that a similar application made by Hana Express, Burghley Rd, Peterborough was recently refused by the Licensing Sub Committee and for transparency, Cambridgeshire Constabulary would like this application to be given the same consideration.

“If granted, the premises is likely to add to the existing cumulative impact. The premises is situated in an area where there already exist a high number of licensed premises offering “Off Sales” all within a short distance and the area is at saturation point within the Can-Do area.”

Peterborough City Council’s Public Health department has also raised concerns due to the proposed location.

A further objection from Executive Director of Public Health Jyoti Atri said: “I am concerned at this area is characterised by high levels of deprivation, alcohol related hospital admissions, alcohol related anti-social behaviour and related issues of criminality.

"There are a total of 84 licenced premises already in the Cumulative Impact Zone. The proposed location in North Ward in among the 20 percent of the most deprived wards in England. Out of the 21 wards in Peterborough, North ward is the third most deprived and the nearby Dogsthorpe ward is the most deprived ward in Peterborough.”