New leader and Cabinet at Peterborough City Council

Conservative Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald was elected as leader at last night’s Annual Council meeting, replacing John Holdich who stood down from politics at the local elections earlier this month.

The member for West ward was previously deputy leader and cabinet member for adult social care, health and public health.

Speaking at the meeting at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, he said: “It is with great pride that I take on the role of leader of Peterborough City Council.

“Peterborough is a place that I have been lucky enough to call home for the past 41 years. It is where I chose to set down roots and raise my family and it is a city where I have served as councillor since 2006.

“Those that know me well recognise I care passionately about Peterborough and I can clearly see it has enormous potential to be even better.

“It is for these reasons I look forward to being able to fly the flag for Peterborough - locally, regionally and nationally - as leader of the council.”

The Conservatives currently hold 28 of the 60 seats in the Council Chamber after making a solitary gain in the recent local elections.

The party has been in power since 2001.

Ahead of last night’s vote to elect him as leader, Cllr Fitzgerald had outlined his priorities with the Peterborough Telegraph which include tackling the council’s financial struggles following a large cut in its government funding, re-introducing free bulky waste collections and regenerating the city centre.

He has also pledged to bring in ‘ask the leader’ Zoom meetings with residents where they can question him about any issues they are having.

At the AGM the new leader announced his Cabinet which sees Cllr Steve Allen take over as deputy leader.

Meanwhile, Cllr Marco Cereste has replaced Cllr Mohammed Farooq as cabinet member for digital services and transformation, with Cllr Nigel Simons taking over from Cllr Cereste as cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment.

Cllr Andy Coles takes over as cabinet member for finance after his predecessor David Seaton stepped down at the elections.

Moreover, Cllr Irene Walsh, who was cabinet member for communities, takes over Cllr Fitzgerald’s former portfolio of adult social care, health and public health.

The communities role has been transferred over to Cllr Allen.

The Cabinet

. Cllr Steve Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture, and communities

. Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university

. Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning, commercial strategy and investments

. Cllr Marco Cereste, cabinet member for digital services and transformation

. Cllr Irene Walsh, cabinet member for adult social care, health and public health

. Cllr Andy Coles, cabinet member for finance

. Cllr Nigel Simons, cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment

. Cllr Shazia Bashir, cabinet adviser for public health

. Cllr Gul Nawaz, cabinet adviser for community cohesion

. Cllr Ray Bisby, cabinet adviser for children in care