Plans to create six new flats from empty office space on Bridge Street have been put forward.

The new flats would be located across the three floors above retail units containing Waterstone and Oodles noodle bar at 40-42 Bridge Street.

Two studio flats each across the first and third floors have been proposed, while the second makes provision for two slightly bigger flats; one with one bedroom, living room/kitchen and bedroom designed for two people and the other with two bedrooms, designed for up to three people.

The building subject to the application on Bridge Street.

Six cycle spaces would be provided but given the city centre location, there is no obligation to provide parking spaces; these can be found in nearby streets.

No external changes would be made to the building but internal double windows and additional insulation has been proposed to reduce the noise of the nearby city centre.

The plans state: “The existing building is starting to become dilapidated and as a result has a negative impact upon the City Centre Conservation Area and this scheme presents an opportunity to improve its appearance, thereby helping to enhance the City Centre Conservation Area.

“Whilst located next to noise-generating sources, through the mitigation measures proposed a good standard of amenity will be created for the new residents.

"The building which is in a key location within the city centre is currently vacant. This application will bring it back into active use, creating new residential accommodation within the city centre, helping to protect and enhance its vitality and viability.”