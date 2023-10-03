News you can trust since 1948
New car showroom planned in Woodston, Peterborough

Residents have raised concerns about increased traffic in the area.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 23:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 23:49 BST
Plans for a new car showroom in Peterborough have been submitted.

An application has been made by Kasim Properties Ltd to convert 1 Grove Street into a new sales/showroom.

The business would provide online sales with an appointment booking system available as well as a hardstanding car park for 19 cars.

A new car showroom has been planned on Grove Street in Woodston.A new car showroom has been planned on Grove Street in Woodston.
A new car showroom has been planned on Grove Street in Woodston.
The showroom would be open between 9:30am and 6pm on Monday to Saturday and 10:30am to 4pm on Sunday.

Residents have, however, raised parking concerns as well as fears that “such a large business will fundamentally alter the character of the immediate residential area.”

One objector, living on New Road, said: “The access routes to the site are not appropriate for transporters. There will be noise pollution from vehicle movements and associated work such as power washing.

"Large volumes of vehicle movements, including transporters, will create traffic congestion from deliveries, test drives, customers, and part exchange disposals.”

Another, from Queens Walk, added: “There are already major issues with parking in the area which would be exasperated with a business like this. There is also already in close proximity to Grove Street.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/01310/FUL.

