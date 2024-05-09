'Neglected' pub building has become a 'dumping ground', councillors say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They’ve called for action to rid The Cherry Tree in Woodston of graffiti and litter

An abandoned pub in Peterborough has been “neglected” and become a “dumping ground”, councillors say.

The Cherry Tree in Woodston is covered in graffiti and surrounded by rubbish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been left empty since it shut down in 2016 after decades of popularity, particularly with Posh fans.

Councillors Alan Dowson, Daisy Blakemore-Creedon and Dennis Jones with Litter Wombles volunteers

Cllr Alan Dowson (Labour, Fletton and Woodston) said the pub was a “landmark” which was “important to local people” before it closed and fell into a “state of disrepair”.

“To see it closed after all those years is sad, but more sad than that is that people in the area have seen it neglected,” he said.

He added that hundreds of trees have been planted in Fletton and Woodston to beautify the area as part of Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) tiny forest project, including on the recreation ground opposite the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherry Tree building has been 'neglected', councillors say

Cllr Dowson, alongside fellow ward representative Cllr Daisy Blakemore-Creedon (Labour, Fletton and Woodston) and Labour leader Cllr Dennis Jones (Labour, Dogsthorpe) took part in a litter pick outside The Cherry Tree with volunteer group the Peterborough Litter Wombles.

But while he’s gotten involved with the effort himself, he said he’s also asked the council to ask the building’s owners to protect the site and clean it up.

"It has been made secure because, normally, they get burnt down – developers like that – so we’re asking them to clean it up and make it a decent building until they do the redevelopment of the area," he said.

Cllr Jones added that the site has become “not only derelict, but a dumping ground”, while Cllr Blakemore-Creedon said it’s been “left abandoned and covered in graffiti”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that she wants to “carry on the tradition that Andy Coles had” by taking part in the litter pick.

“He was great and always out in the community,” she said. “I’m going to try and do that too.”

Andy Coles represented Fletton and Woodston as a member of the Conservative group before Cllr Blakemore-Creedon won his seat in this year’s local elections.

Developers will continue to ‘look at options’

The Cherry Tree pub is currently owned by Allerton Developments, which bought it from previous owners Milton Estates in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2022, Allerton was granted permission to partially demolish the pub as part of a wider development which would see 67 new flats built off Oundle Road.

It has three years from this date to begin work before planning permission expires, but as of yet this hasn't begun.

Anthony Jenkins, Director of Developments at Allerton, said the company continues to “look at options” for The Cherry Tree.

In a request for a response to councillors’ concerns, he said: “We have been and continue to look at reducing potential anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is important to the local area, and we continue to look at options to redevelop the site and ensure it provides a suitable use for the future and surrounding community.”

In the meantime, founder of the Litter Wombles, Harry Machin, said he’s glad to collaborate with local councillors to tidy up the area around the pub.

“We’re always trying to get a more active partnership with the council so they’ll use our resources,” he said of his group, which has smaller groups throughout the city.