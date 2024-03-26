Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Tiny Forests have now been planted in Peterborough.

The first Tiny Forest was planted on Friday (March 22) on part of the John Clare Recreation Ground, off Hallfields Lane in Gunthorpe.

The forest was planted in partnership between Peterborough City Council and environmental charity Earthwatch Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh with volunteers planting trees at a Tiny Forest at Hallfields Lane, Paston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents from the supported living complex run by Deafblind UK, Rainbow, Court, also joined Mayor Nick Sandford, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and other volunteers for the planting.

Alison Crowson, Manager, Rainbow Court said: “We all had such a great time at the tree planting event, our residents felt really proud to be involved in enhancing their local community in such a sustainable way.

"They are very much looking forward to seeing the forest grow and develop.”

A Tiny Forest consists of 600 fast-growing native trees planted densely in a tennis-court size plot. According to data from Earthwatch, each Tiny Forest can attract over 500 animal and plant species within the first three years.

Volunteers from Deaf Blind UK and Rainbow Court planting trees at a Tiny Forest at Hallfields Lane, Paston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiny Forests are great homes for butterflies, birds, bees and other wildlife and also provide a place for local people to connect with, and learn about, nature. Since 2020, EarthWatch has worked with partners and communities across the UK to plant over 200 Tiny Forests.

The projects is part of the Council’s wider aspiration to provide a 25 percent canopy cover of trees over the city by 2035, which would mean the planting of an additional 37,400 trees over the next 11 years.

The new Tiny Forest will be part of 4,400 trees planted by Peterborough City Council, across the city this current planting season 2023/24.

A second Tiny Forest was also planted on Sunday on Woodston Rec.

Volunteers planting trees at a Tiny Forest at Hallfields Lane, Paston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This forest consists of 700 trees and will be known as ‘Little Anne’s Forest’ at the insistence of former Peterborough Mayor and councillor Alan Dowson.