Nene Valley Railway has said that the current economic situation and low passenger numbers have led to ‘stark financial challenges.’

The 7.5 mile heritage railway- which runs between Peterborough and Yarwell and is home to the popular Thomas train- has seen operating costs rising sharply and passenger numbers remaining subdued since the pandemic.

Rising operating costs include: coal, staffing as well as machine maintenance and restoration.

Heritage railway Nene Valley Railway is in urgent need of a funding boost.

NVR has said that it urgently requires financial support to sustain its operations and safeguard its future as a cherished heritage attraction and working museum.

Since its inception, Nene Valley Railway has offered visitors an immersive unique journey through time aboard meticulously restored steam and diesel locomotives. From families seeking an unforgettable day out to enthusiasts passionate about Britain’s railway heritage, Nene Valley Railway has captivated hearts and minds for over 40 years.

The current economic climate has placed immense strain on the railway’s finances, however.

Reduced visitor numbers across the heritage sector combined with mounting running and maintenance costs has left Nene Valley Railway facing unprecedented financial pressure. Without immediate financial support there is a real risk that this valued local attraction and working museum could face closure.

In response to its urgent need, NVR has appealed appealing to the generosity of the public, businesses, and grant funders alike. The £300,000 fundraising target will enable the railway to maintain operations, conduct essential repairs and embark on vital infrastructure upgrades and restoration projects to ensure its long-term viability.

Michael Purcell, Chairman of Nene Valley Railway, said: “Nene Valley Railway is more than just a railway attraction; it’s a community of volunteers, a legacy, and a symbol of our industrial heritage

"We are calling upon all those who cherish the heritage and charm of Nene Valley Railway to join us in this crucial effort.

"Your contributions will not only help us weather the current storm but will ensure that the railway can continue to inspire and delight our visitors and volunteers for years to come.

"Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in safeguarding the future of this much-loved heritage railway.”