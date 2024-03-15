More homes for refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan to be bought by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Council (PCC) will buy 15 new homes for refugees by the end of the month.

This is on top of the 25 properties already purchased last year as part of its refugees resettlement scheme.

The scheme is particularly aimed at people who have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban’s offensive in 2021 and Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

It’s funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) Local Authority Housing Fund.

Some of the money will also go towards refurbishing the properties the council buys, with works to be carried out by Lindum’s construction company.

PCC is also in the process of buying 25 one bedroom homes for rough sleepers with multiple and complex needs.