Peterborough City Council is set to acquire up to 25 new houses to support the city's refugee resettlement programme.

Funding has been secured for the purchases from the Local Authority Housing Fund, in particular to support arrivals from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The fund aims to alleviate housing pressures on local authorities arising from recent and unforeseen conflicts in both Afghanistan and Ukraine and to support areas which have generously welcomed substantial numbers of refugees.

Ukrainians with a large flag in the town hall during a vigil one year on from the start of Russia's invasion.

The locations of the houses are yet to be finalised, with plans being worked on, but the amount of funding is currently being kept exempt from council documents.

The timescale of the funding, however, requires the properties to be purchased by November. The council has already appointed an agent that will inspect and negotiate on behalf of the Council, prior to officer review and approval.

The council currently receives funding from the government to provide support and integration for refugees, providing day-to-day casework and assistance including opening a bank account, accessing education and learning english.

Figures released in May show that in March 89 Afghan refugees were living in the city.

Data from January also shows that the Home Office issued 310 visas for Ukrainians due planning to move to Peterborough.