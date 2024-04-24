Lib Dems: We'll 'talk to any party' about running council after elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough’s Liberal Democrat group will talk to “any party” who wants to work more closely with them after this year’s local elections, their leader has said.

Cllr Christian Hogg (Lib Dems, Fletton and Stanground) said he’s “more than happy to talk to any party that wants to talk to us about how we can work more closely together, moving forward for the betterment of our residents”.

But – depending on the results – the group’s options may be limited.

Christian Hogg, Liberal Democrats leader

Leader of the Labour group, Cllr Dennis Jones (Labour, Dogsthorpe) has ruled out a multi-party coalition, while the Conservatives would have to look past the fact they supported a vote of no confidence in their leader, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West), just six months ago to take them on.

The Lib Dems are currently a group of eight on Peterborough City Council (PCC), making them the fourth largest after the Conservatives, Labour and Peterborough First.

One of their seats is up for re-election this year and they’re fielding 17 further candidates across the city’s 22 wards.

“I would hope we’ll be in a position to have chats with people to see in what way, and in what format, we could serve our communities better,” Cllr Hogg said of the upcoming election results.

“We’ve been quite involved, from the sidelines, in the Peterborough First administration,” he added. “We’ve had some very good conversations with them.”

“I would like to see Labour take a leaf out of their book in that respect, but as for details - it’s ultimately down to bums on seats.”

Peterborough First took over from the Conservatives in November after the vote of no confidence in Cllr Fitzgerald and his administration.

They have led the council since, with the informal backing of Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens.

Cllr Hogg said he “wouldn’t rule anything out” when asked about teaming up with the Conservatives, but added that the “probability is that it’s less likely”.

As for who will lead the Lib Dems themselves, the answer is also not concrete.

Cllr Hogg took over from Cllr Nick Sandford (Lib Dems, Paston and Walton) while the latter served as mayor of Peterborough.

But Cllr Sandford’s time as mayor will come to an end in May: so will the leadership return to him?

Cllr Hogg says there’ll be a vote if there’s more than one candidate at their next annual general meeting in May, but that he hasn’t yet spoken to Cllr Sandford about it.

Cllr Sandford said that he’s “not thought about that”.

As the holder of Lib Dem’s single seat up for election this year, Cllr Sandford said his “main focus is making sure I get back onto the council”.

“I think Christian’s doing a really good job but I’m not going to start thinking about what’s going to happen after the elections yet.”