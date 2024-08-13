LEAP Appliance Scheme open to support households struggling with energy bills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LEAP is a free service (delivered by local company Green Energy Switch) designed to help residents reduce their energy usage and save money on their bills. The Appliance Scheme offers eligible residents free replacements for fridge freezers, standalone freezers, washing machines, dehumidifiers, electric cookers, and air fryers, ensuring more energy-efficient homes.

As the cost of living crisis continues and energy prices soar, local company Green Energy Switch (GES) is stepping up to offer free support to residents in and around the city who are struggling to manage their energy bills. In partnership with Peterborough City Council, South Cambridgeshire District Council, and Rutland County Council, GES is delivering the Local Energy Advice Partnership (LEAP) to provide reliable energy support, including assistance with white goods.

LEAP is a free service designed to help residents reduce their energy usage and save money on their bills. Among the various forms of support LEAP offers, the Appliance Scheme stands out as a practical solution to alleviate financial stress for those with outdated and energy-hungry appliances.

The LEAP Appliance Scheme

The LEAP Appliance Scheme focuses on replacing old, inefficient white goods with modern, energy-efficient alternatives. The process is simple: if a resident has an appliance that’s over eight years old, LEAP can exchange it for a newer model that consumes less power. LEAP handles removal, disposal, and installation, ensuring a hassle-free upgrade.

These upgraded appliances are not just kinder to the environment—they can significantly reduce energy bills due to their lower energy consumption.

What Appliances Are Available?

The scheme offers a variety of appliances, including fridge freezers, standalone freezers, washing machines, dehumidifiers, electric cookers, and air fryers.

*LEAP does not service gas appliances. All appliances are subject to availability.

Who Can Benefit?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligibility for the appliance scheme is similar to the broader LEAP program. To qualify, residents must be on a means-tested benefit or have a total household income of £31,000 or less.

How to Access the LEAP Appliance Scheme

To benefit from the appliance scheme, residents must first have a free home energy visit from a skilled home energy advisor. During this visit, the advisor will assess the current appliances and determine if the resident qualifies for a replacement.

All applications can be submitted directly through the GES website at www.greenenergyswitch.co.uk/home-energy/ or by calling 01733 646 253, option 2.