The six-storey building will contain 60 apartments for retirees

A six-storey building containing 60 new retirement living apartments has been approved in Hampton.

Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) planning committee approved the “landmark” development off Eagle Way at a meeting today (Thursday, 23rd November) with nine votes to two.

Proposed by McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles, the apartments will be available to lease to the over-60s and will occupy around an acre of land that has remained vacant for 20 years.

An impression of what the retirement living apartment complex may look like once complete

The building will also contain two residents’ lounges and a rooftop terrace, while a new public footpath has been proposed linking the nearby Lakeview Way with Braymere Road around Serpentine Lake.

Supporters of the scheme say it will provide much-needed high-quality housing for an increasingly elderly population in Peterborough.

Planning agent Rachel Clare said at PCC’s planning committee meeting that there’s a “significant and growing need” for specialist housing for older people and that the building would become a local landmark.

But critics raised concerns over developers’ contribution to local services; this was the primary issue raised by Cllrs Christian Hogg (Liberal Democrats, Fletton and Stanground) and Brian Rush (Peterborough First, Stanground South), who voted against the development.

Developers' financial contribution 'crucified'

A ‘specialist viability consultant’ was appointed by PCC to determine how much S106 money should be requested from developers to put towards affordable housing and other local services, particularly as the development itself doesn’t contain any allocated affordable housing.

This consultant initially suggested £271,500, but was offered £109,000 by developers plus £30,000 to offset biodiversity loss at the site, which was deemed acceptable.

Cllr Hogg said that reducing the council’s S106 ask by this much was “crucifying that total completely” and meant accepting a “minimum standard” from developers.

Issues were also raised over parking provision, with 40 spaces proposed – only three of which would be fully wheelchair accessible – for 60 units.

Ms Clare said that this provision exceeds the anticipated level of parking needed based on surveys the developers have taken at similar facilities.

The successful planning application replaces an earlier application for 75 apartments with a cafe, restaurant or pub on the riverside which was permitted in 2017 but never built.