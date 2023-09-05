This image shows how the proposed apartment block will appear once completed

Concerns have been voiced about new plans to build 60 retirement apartments near a lakeside in Peterborough.

The objections have been prompted by proposals to create a block of 60 two-bedroom and one-bedroom flats on land at St Edmund Walk, off Eagle Way, in Hampton.

Developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone has submitted a planning application, which includes 40 car parking spaces, to Peterborough City Council for the development on the 0.9 acre site.

But the proposals for the flats, which would be set within landscaped gardens and with a roof terrace, have attracted a number of objections from nearby residents.

One resident voices concerns about the impact of the development on ‘already stretched GP services.’

Another states: “This will cause massive amounts of extra traffic, noise pollution.”

Some residents feel the site is not a suitable location for such a development.

The person writes: "There are other pieces of land, closer to the supermarket which I feel would be more appropriate."

The resident states the apartment block will cut the views to the lake and the land would be better as a nature reserve.

The resident also warns: “There is a lot of anti-social behaviour around here including mopeds racing about at all hours. It's hard enough for people who already live here, let alone 60 plus retirees.”

Another adds: “The overall building is too big and ugly, it will dominate a very small area of the lake and make it very high rise and dark. There is already many huge retirement homes in this area, this isn't not fair to overwhelm this part of Hampton even more.”

Katie Fisher, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone Midlands, said: “There is a real need for specialist retirement accommodation in Peterborough, and this proposal would go some way to addressing that, whilst at the same time releasing existing family homes onto the market and relieving the pressure on local green field sites.

“Residents would provide a vital boost to local businesses, typically using local shops and services daily, or often.

“Research shows residents of a typical 60-home McCarthy Stone development would collectively spend £400,000 a year on the high street.