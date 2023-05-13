Setting up Peterborough’s new culture hub in the city’s Central Library rather than the former TK Maxx building as originally planned “seems to be a much better use of funds”, Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) Liberal Democrats group leader has said.

Cllr Christian Hogg (Fletton and Stanground) said that the library is “currently under-utilised and has the potential for so much more” after the council announced that it will be one of two new locations to house its proposed hub, The Vine.

PCC paid £4m for the ex-TK Maxx building on Bridge Street, using a portion of the £13m it was granted from the Government’s Towns Fund to deliver the project.

Cllr Christian Hogg has said housing The Vine in Peterborough's Central Library rather than the TK Maxx building seems a better use of funds

Selling it on to a private investor, as the council now plans, will result in a profit for the local authority leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) has claimed.

Before the change of plans, a funding gap of around £5m persisted in The Vine's delivery.

The change of strategy was announced after a Peterborough Towns Fund Board meeting earlier this week, with Cllr Fitzgerald describing it as a “win-win” situation, particularly given "how fast inflation is rising on a national scale".

He added that the former TK Maxx building could be “turned into something special by private investors” with proposals including a conference centre or banqueting centre with a rooftop bar.

Cllr Hogg said that PCC can “achieve as good a result” at the Central Library as at TK Maxx in delivering The Vine, but questioned whether Peterborough needs a conference centre.

“Whether or not we need a conference centre in Peterborough is debatable,” he said. “I’d much rather see money spent on a new swimming pool, for instance, albeit not on that site. I’m not particularly against a conference centre but I would like to see the details before I give it a thumbs up.”

Cllr Hogg continued that he’s “really pleased that the city library is staying where it is” and that as far as TK Maxx is concerned, “it’s about finding something that works for the city”.

PCC’s Labour, Greens and Peterborough First group leaders have also been contacted for their thoughts on the change of plans.

PCC says that a “full refurbishment” will take place at the Central Library, “transforming the 1980s building into a light and airy modern library, complete with a thriving community hub which will also deliver a business/education offering”.

It adds that visitors will be able to “browse books, socialise, grab a coffee, attend a yoga class, buy goods from independent traders, set up and run small businesses, learn new skills and courses and visit a wide range of exhibitions and events”.