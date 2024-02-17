Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hopes have been raised that the Ye Olde White Horse pub in Spalding could be reopened in the future after plans to repair the building were submitted.

A listed building consent application has been submitted by R N Wooler & Co Ltd to carry out works to the Grade II listed pub building at High Bridge in the centre of Spalding.

In November, two cars crashed into the side of the building and structural engineers had to be called in.

The aftermath of the incident at the White Horse in Spalding. Photo: Stephen Daniels.

If approved, the corner of the building that was hit will be rebuilt, replacement hardwood timber windows would be fitted, a replacement structural oak beam fitted and any replacement slates rearranged.

The application states: “Our proposals have been carefully considered so as to not impact on the existing aesthetic or integrity of the building.

“We are re-using existing materials where possible and the new replacement window is to match the same style and from the same materials as the damaged existing.

"Drawings and evidence have been provided to demonstrate the design principals and concepts of the proposed repairs.

"They have been produced to be sympathetic to the existing features of the building with designs adopted and materials chosen to ensure replacements are like for like, including the paint colours used.”

The pub has been closed since 2019 but owners, Sam Smith’s Brewery are searching for new landlords.