The White Horse in Spalding has been hit by two cars.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after two cars crashed into a historic pub in Spalding.

The incident happened at around 9:15am at High Bridge in the centre of Spalding and saw two vehicles crash into the wall of The White Horse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads leading up to the junction remain closed and structural engineers from South Holland District Council are on the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building.

The aftermath of the incident at the White Horse in Spalding. Photo: Stephen Daniels.

Police have confirmed that minor injuries have been reported from those in the cars.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are on scene at a collision at High Bridge in Spalding where a vehicle has collided with a building and gone through the wall.

Officers are still assessing the incident and crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service are also on scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The collision is believed to have involved another vehicle, and was reported at 9.51am today (30 November). This was incident 115 of today.

The aftermath of the incident at the White Horse in Spalding. Photo: Stephen Daniels.

"The vehicles involved in the collision have now been recovered, and we remain on scene carrying out further enquiries.

"Building inspectors from South Holland District Council remain on the scene checking the structure's integrity, and the roads leading up to the junction are closed while those inspections are carried out.