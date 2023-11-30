Two cars crash into historic Spalding pub
The incident happened at around 9:15am at High Bridge in the centre of Spalding and saw two vehicles crash into the wall of The White Horse.
Roads leading up to the junction remain closed and structural engineers from South Holland District Council are on the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building.
Police have confirmed that minor injuries have been reported from those in the cars.
A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are on scene at a collision at High Bridge in Spalding where a vehicle has collided with a building and gone through the wall.
Officers are still assessing the incident and crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service are also on scene.
"The collision is believed to have involved another vehicle, and was reported at 9.51am today (30 November). This was incident 115 of today.
"The vehicles involved in the collision have now been recovered, and we remain on scene carrying out further enquiries.
"Building inspectors from South Holland District Council remain on the scene checking the structure's integrity, and the roads leading up to the junction are closed while those inspections are carried out.
"Minor injuries reported.”