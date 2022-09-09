Charles Swift OBE was the longest serving Peterborough City Councillor, dedicating 62 years to his role (image: David Lowndes)

The funeral of a former mayor of Peterborough and city councillor is taking place on September 10 – following his battle with cancer.

The funeral of Charles Swift OBE will take place at the Salvation Army Citadel – one day after his body laid in repose at St Paul’s Church.

Mr Swift was appointed an OBE for services to the public in 1985 having first been elected as a Labour councillor for the North Ward on 1 July 1954, when he was just 23.

Charles Swift OBE was resting at St Paul's Church before his funeral service taked place on 10 September.

He was, at that time, the youngest member elected to the city council, and having served the city for the next 62 years until 9 May 2016, he is thought to be the longest-serving councillor in British history.

His son, Paul (59) said of his father: “He was exactly the same at home as he was at work – he couldn’t do enough for his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"We were always 100 per cent behind our dad. He would have us out in all weathers delivering election leaflets or the Christmas cards he used to write for every house in North Ward.

“He told us that he didn’t want a Cathedral funeral but preferred instead a service at the Salvation Army in his ward.”

Charles Swift coffin lying at St Paul's Church, Lincoln Road, before being transferred to the Salvation Army for the funeral service.

‘Charlie’, as he was affectionately known to his friends and fellow councillors, led Peterborough City Council for more than 20 years.

He became the youngest ever mayor of the city when he was only 30 years old, during which time in office he oversaw enormous changes to Peterborough as a city.

In 1972, he set aside 50 council houses in the city as a welcome to Ugandan Asian families forces to flee their homes in their own country.

But through this extraordinary gesture of kindness, both he and his family were subjected to a harsh backlash from some members of the community.

Undeterred, he continued to serve as a councillor for North Ward as an independent for the next 24 years, until even he had to admit that it was time to call it a day at the age of 86.

Even then, he could often be found sitting on the back benches at Full Council meetings until just a few years ago.

‘Cared so much for Peterborough’

Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, added: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former councillor and friend Charles Swift.

"He played a key role in the biggest development period of our city in the 1960s and at the point he retired he was believed to be the longest serving city councillor in the country.

"Charles' contribution to the community in Peterborough and more widely was exceptional - he cared so much for our city and always went out of his way to help people."

Charles Swift OBE is survived by his wife Brenda, family of four sons, two of which he adopted, and one daughter, eight grandchildren as well as 11 great grandchildren.

The funeral will take place at 10.30am at the Salvation Army Citadel, 1203 Bourges Boulevard and is being live streamed.