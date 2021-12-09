Freedom Peterborough award confirmed for city council’s chief executive

“She also led on complex child sexual exploitation cases, which helped inform and shape local government practice in this area. “As chair of a national charity, UNITAS, she helped young people access and progress in mainstream education and training through involvement with the arts. “Furthermore, she was influential in negotiating with the government on the setting up of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. “The transformation that Peterborough has undergone in recent years is clear for all to see and Gillian has played a key role in that process. “She has spent considerable time building relationships with organisations, groups and individuals in our city and she has always championed and supported the many different faiths and cultures. “She has gone out of her way to understand and become part of our diverse communities and, for example, has fasted during Ramadan, celebrated Diwali and the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth, taken part in PRIDE events and raised awareness of the injustices faced by the Windrush generation. “In 2016 she abseiled 150ft down the side of our beautiful cathedral as part of the Peterborough 900 campaign, helping raise thousands of pounds to improve facilities for visitors and worshippers at the cathedral leading up to its 900th anniversary in 2018. “Whilst often unassuming in demeanour, she is undoubtedly a woman of profound influence in Peterborough; inspiring young and not so young people from all backgrounds to overcome prejudice and social barriers, to achieve, to excel and to reach the very top of their professions. “In 2009 Gillian received an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for services to local government. She also holds an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from Anglia Ruskin University and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. “Gillian has dedicated her whole life to public service and has spent her career working and excelling in many local government roles, helping to make a real difference to so many people. “In recognition of the above, we do hereby confer the honorary Freedom of the City upon Gillian Beasley, of Peterborough.” Ms Beasley said in response: “To have this conferred upon me today by Peterborough City Council and the people of the city that I love so much, and for which I have worked so long, is the greatest honour of my life.” Members unanimously approved the recommendation and the Freedom award will be completed with a formal ceremony at a future meeting.