Former mayor among councillors promoted to council's cabinet after Conservative resignations

Two Conservative councillors have joined Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) cabinet after the resignation of a former member.

Cllr David Over (Barnack) and Cllr Bryan Tyler (Gunthorpe) were appointed to new roles this week after Cllr John Howard (Hargate and Hempsted) left the Conservative Party to sit as an Independent earlier this month.

Cllr Howard, who had been cabinet member for adult services and public health, resigned from the party in solidarity with his fellow ward councillor Mohammed Farooq.

Cllrs Bryan Tyler (left) and David Over (right) have joined Peterborough City Council's cabinet

Cllr Farooq, now also Independent, was suspended from the group after being accused of discussing trying to oust PCC’s current leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) with another councillor.

He denies this and alleges that the Conservative group has a “toxic culture” which they, in turn, “strenuously deny”.

The cabinet is PCC’s decision-making committee, made up of cabinet members and their advisors – all of whom are sitting Conservative councillors.

The Conservatives lead PCC with a minority administration.

While the cabinet lost a full member when Cllr Howard resigned, it hasn’t gained a new one – both Cllrs Over and Tyler have been given cabinet advisor roles.

Existent cabinet member Cllr Lynne Ayres (Conservatives, West), who is already in charge of children’s services, education, skills and Peterborough’s university, will also take on social care and public health.

Cllr Over, a long-standing councillor who was first elected to PCC in 1996 and has had a stint as mayor, has been made cabinet advisor for public health, meaning he may stand in for Cllr Ayres in cabinet meetings and will support her work in that area.

Cllr Tyler, a newer councillor who first joined PCC in 2021, will advise Cllr Ayres in social care matters.

He has previously accepted the post of disabilities and older people's adviser.

Cllr Ayres’s portfolio has expanded despite earlier plans to split her cabinet role.

Before the recent spate of resignations from the Conservatives – Cllrs Howard and Farooq are two of seven – the group held talks about promoting Cllr Ayres’s former advisor Cllr Ray Bisby (Peterborough First, Stanground South) to a full cabinet member, taking on some of her responsibilities.

But his own resignation from the party put paid to that and he was replaced as advisor for children’s services by Cllr Jackie Allen (Conservatives, East).

