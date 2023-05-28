News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Peterborough councillor who defected from Conservatives could have had new cabinet role

Peterborough City Council’s administration discussed creating a new job which would have been filled by a defector, had he not crossed the floor
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 20:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 20:38 BST

Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) cohort of cabinet members won’t change this year, despite plans to split one of the roles in two.

That was the children’s services, education, skills and university role, which will remain the sole responsibility of Cllr Lynne Ayres (Conservatives, West).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second role would have gone to Cllr Ray Bisby (Stanground South), but he resigned from the Conservative Party – PCC’s ruling party – last week, instead joining Peterborough First.

Cllr Ray Bisby was tipped to receive a cabinet positionCllr Ray Bisby was tipped to receive a cabinet position
Cllr Ray Bisby was tipped to receive a cabinet position
Most Popular
Read More
Peterborough First: Who are the group that four ex-Conservative councillors have...

Cllr Bisby had been a cabinet advisor to Cllr Ayres before his defection, but left because he felt “uneasy” with the party’s direction including its attitude to planning and planning appeals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His old role of cabinet advisor will instead go to Cllr Jackie Allen (Conservatives, East).

“At the moment she doesn't have the experience to take on a cabinet role, particularly of a statutory position like children's services,” council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) said when asked why she wouldn't be given a full cabinet role, but added that he wouldn’t rule out splitting the role in future.

“Lynne Ayres is very experienced which is why she retains the statutory role,” he said. “We're trying to put more emphasis on [children’s services] but I have to work with what I have.”

Another planned change – to swap the name ‘cabinet advisor’ to ‘deputy cabinet member’ – has also been cancelled, he said, after initially suggesting it might be a more fitting name for those with the role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the areas of responsibility the leader previously oversaw will, however, be transferred to Cllr Andy Coles (Conservatives, Fletton and Woodston), including HR and IT, although his title (cabinet member for legal, finance and corporate services) remains the same.

This will also mean Cllr's Fitzgerald's previous cabinet advisor, Cllr Oliver Sainsbury (Conservatives, Fletton and Stanground), will work more closely with Cllr Coles while Cllr Fitzgerald will work more closely with cabinet advisor Cllr Rylan Ray (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough).

The cabinet members and their titles are:

  • Leader of the Council - Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald
  • Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities - Councillor Steve Allen
  • Cabinet Member for Legal, Finance and Corporate Services - Councillor Andy Coles
  • Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Public Health - Councillor John Howard
  • Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Education, Skills and University - Councillor Lynne Ayres
  • Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration - Councillor Marco Cereste
  • Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change - Councillor Nigel Simons
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cabinet advisors are:

  • Leader's Office - Councillor Rylan Ray
  • Housing and Communities - Councillor Ishfaq Hussain
  • Community Cohesion - Councillor Gul Nawaz
  • Legal Services - Councillor Nicolle Moyo
  • Corporate Services - Councillor Oliver Sainsbury
  • Children's Services, Education, Skills and University - Councillor Jackie Allen

Other roles, including the Mayor of Peterborough (Cllr Nick Sandford – Liberal Democrats, Paston and Walton) were decided at a council meeting on Monday, 22nd May.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterboroughLynne AyresStanground South