Flats planned on site of former pub in Peterborough

The Cherry Tree Pub in Woodston.

The Cherry Tree Pub on Oundle Road, Woodston, was once a favourite of residents and Peterborough United fans but closed in 2016, and despite the campaigning of residents, was sold to developers for more than £400,000 last year.

Now, a planning application for 67 new flats on the 0.37 hectares site has been submitted by Boon Brown Architects.

The building itself is not listed but is on Peterborough City Council’s ‘Local List of Heritage Assets in Peterborough.’

Developers state in the plans, however, that “retaining the original pub building at the front of the site is deemed of the utmost importance. Given that pubs are becoming less viable, the proposed change of use to residential is favourable.”

The plans are for two new build apartment blocks, with a third being made up of four units inside the original Cherry Tree, with extensions to the side and rear.

A mix of dwelling types have been incorporated so that the development can provide homes for a variety of people.

Block A, which encloses a courtyard and communal gardens, would include: 13 one bed (two person units), 23 two bed (three person) units, ten two bed (four person) units and eight three bed (four person) units.

Block B is planned to have three one bed (one person) units and two two bed (three person) units. While Block C,incorporating the old pub, is planned to have six one bed (two person), one two bed (three person) and one two bed (four person) units.

There are provisions for 63 car parking spaces in total, with 51 of these coming in a car parking basement under Block A. Each block would have its own secure cycle facility as well.

There are also plans for a new access route to the left of the pub, this would be in the middle of Block B and C.

The application states: “The applicant’s intention is to create an attractive development which celebrates the historic nature of the site and reconnects the vacant land back into the community in a sensitive and appropriate manner.

“The site sits within the general pattern of development in Oundle Road and represents an opportunity to rejuvenate the existing street scene as well as to reconcile that of its immediate surroundings.

“The proposals have been thoroughly considered, taking into account its viability, visual impact, mass, safety and accessibility. The proposed new elements take cues from both the immediate and wider contexts and converge at a proposal that is both architecturally exciting and appropriate for its setting.”