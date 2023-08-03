Fenland District Council (FDC) has approved plans to convert a listed building in Wisbech into flats.

Number 6, North Brink, already has a living space inside, but the rest of the Georgian building has been occupied by a chiropractic surgery and beauty treatment rooms for more than a decade.

The applicant, Stuart Deadman, will now oversee the Grade II* listed building’s conversion into seven flats, which will involve building a single-storey rear extension.

Some further internal and external works are also necessary, planning documents say, in part because of previous, unauthorised works including a staircase which must be removed.

The plans were debated at an FDC planning meeting “due to the number of representations contrary to officer recommendation” – which was to grant permission – with officers noting that they “have some sympathy with the points made” by residents and consultees but that “there would be no policy basis to withhold consent”.

The main objections from residents were that they didn’t want to see a heritage asset in a conservation area converted to a house of multiple occupation (HMO) and that they were concerned the increase in residents would have an adverse impact on waste disposal and parking.

But the applicants say that the building will not be a HMO, as locals seem to believe, but rather self-contained flats and that their plans will “ensure viable use of this historic building for many years to come”.

One local resident wrote in objection that, “I watch in despair as the local authority consider another planning application in the centre of Wisbech and on the historic North Brink”, while another wrote that the house is on “one of the best Georgian streets in the UK” and the converted building will be “completely out of character with the area”.

“The house has been mistreated by unapproved alterations in the past; it is time for Fenland to make a stand, on the grounds of both the building itself and also for the detrimental effects of conversion to multi-occupation,” another added.

The applicants say that they amended their plans during the planning process in response to residents’ and consultees’ concerns and to ensure maximum protection for the historic building.