News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Peterborough council pays out £1,650 after social housing error left person struggling to access accommodation

They’ve been granted £150 for every month the error left the person, who has not been named, without social housing
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has awarded £1,650 in compensation to a person who should have been giving priority access to social housing in the city, but was incorrectly categorised for seven months.

The person, who has not been named, should have been placed in the category of most need in April last year after PCC adopted a new housing allocations policy, a council report says, but this didn’t happen until late October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During this time, in which there were also “general delays in communication”, the person would have been shortlisted for a property that became available in May, it continues.

Peterborough City CouncilPeterborough City Council
Peterborough City Council
Most Popular

As such, the council has agreed to pay out £150 for every month the person wasn't housed as a result of this error.

Read More
More than 1,000 people removed from council's social housing waiting list after ...

PCC’s housing allocations policy, which sets out who is eligible to apply for housing provided by the council or social landlords such as Cross Keys Homes or the Longhurst group, was amended to give greater priority to people who “work with us to prevent their homelessness”, the council says.

In practice, this means reporting to the council as soon as there is a threat of the loss of housing rather than waiting until there are few alternatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But there are a range of reasons someone could be eligible for social housing, including having a disability that requires specialist support or having recently left the care system.

Another change to the policy was that people on the register had to confirm they wished to remain on it, resulting in more than 1,000 people being taken off.

In the case of the person awarded compensation, their complaints were reviewed by council officers both within and outside the service before the size of the pay out was agreed, PCC says.

Awards of this type are “not common”, its report notes, and it had to be signed off by council cabinet member for housing Cllr Steve Allen (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough) due to its size.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The complaint was escalated to stage 2 – i.e. director level – in March this year, with the subsequent report on the incident published in July.

“The stage 2 complaint review found that the complainant had been disadvantaged because of the delays in assessing and processing their application for housing,” it says.

“Had their application for housing been assessed correctly in accordance with Peterborough Homes Allocations Policy the complainant would have received an offer of accommodation in a timelier manner.”

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterboroughCross Keys Homes