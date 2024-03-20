Education secretary says fencing off Werrington Fields is 'entirely a matter for the council'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Secretary of State for Education has said fencing off Werrington Fields is “entirely a matter for the council”.

But Gillian Keegan, in a letter to Peterborough’s MP Paul Bristow, also reiterated that the fields must remain “designated as educational land”.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) applied to Ms Keegan’s department for a change of use of some of the fields from school playing fields to public land last year so it could fence off part of them for use by the Ken Stimpson Academy.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

This was refused, which the council took to mean it would have to fence off most of them for the school as it wouldn’t otherwise reach the minimum area of soft landscaping required per pupil under government regulations.

PCC said it didn’t need planning permission to erect the fencing but would submit an application with an attached Community Use Agreement to try to continue providing some access to the public while also ensuring the school’s safeguarding concerns were listened to.

It later agreed to pause that planning application in order to allow Mr Bristow and Labour parliamentary candidate Andrew Pakes to hold talks with the government about the issue.

Gillian Keegan's letter to Paul Bristow

Mr Bristow has now received a letter from the Secretary of State which says that “any decision by Peterborough City Council to fence off parts, or none of, the school’s playing field land does not require consent from the department and is entirely a matter for the council – provided that the land remains designated as educational land”.

Ms Keegan adds that the original decision was made to “ensure local children at the school have access to the open space they deserve”.

A council spokesperson said PCC is "aware that it is a decision for the council and the academy".

"Conversations about Werrington Fields have continued in recent weeks with both the government and the academy," the spokesperson said. "We are aware that it is a decision for the council and the academy as to the area to be fenced off and we appreciate the MP's support in gaining further clarity in relation to this.

"We remain focussed on finding a solution that is supported by the community and the academy, and that is why our council leader paused the process to allow for further consideration. Our overriding concern must be the safety of children and we are also concerned that the academy is not currently using the field which is not in the best interests of pupils.

"When determining the way forward we will need to consider nationally set guidance which sets the amount of space required by a school based on the number of pupils on roll, as well as the duties placed on the school in legislation to ensure the safety of its children."

Rishi Sunak said much the same as Ms Keegan at Prime Minister’s Questions in February and the issue is still yet to be fully resolved.

In fact, in the weeks since, Mr Bristow’s wife – Sara Bristow – has announced she is running for a council seat in Werrington with the promise she will work for a compromise whereby a smaller portion of the fields is fenced off and resign if she can’t achieve this.

Incumbent Cllr John Fox (Peterborough First, Werrington) has said he’s never been in favour of fencing off all the fields, but that the school does need some designated land for outdoor sports and activities.

The row dates back to 2019, when PCC first proposed fencing off the fields.

A final decision is yet to be shared by the council or the school.