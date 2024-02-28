Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to submit a planning application for a fence around Werrington Fields have been put “on hold” by the council while it holds talks with the government.

Andrew Pakes, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Peterborough, says the council now has a “fighting chance” to find a solution that works for local residents and the school which uses them for sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, it was revealed the Secretary of State had refused the council’s request to formally change the use of part of the fields to playing fields so it could be fenced off for use by the Ken Stimpson Academy.

Werrington Fields

In response, Peterborough City Council (PCC) said it would have to fence off the entirety of the fields to allay the school’s safeguarding concerns, but would apply for planning permission first with an attached community use agreement to continue some level of use for residents outside school hours.

Now, the council has paused this process in order to seek a compromise with the Department of Education, Mr Pakes says, which could see a smaller part of the fields fenced off after all.

Cllr John Fox (Peterborough First, Werrington) confirmed this, adding he has always supported fencing off a portion of the fields for the school but not fencing off the whole lot.

Ken Stimpson Academy, Werrington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners have also liaised with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow in the hopes he can facilitate talks with the Secretary of State.

But the Save Werrington Fields group – and Mr Bristow – say they don’t believe the government intended to imply the council had to fence off all of the fields for the school by refusing their request for a change of use.

Group member Tony Forster said the council is “in theory, amenable to a compromise” between the schools and residents but believes it’s “mandated” by government to instal the fencing.

He added that the group is waiting to see what happens with regards to a possible planning application, but thinks the group will launch a “massive campaign” if one is submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council hasn’t yet submitted a planning application but has advertised notice of its intention to “appropriate an area of public open space at Ken Stimpson Academy, Stanliand Way”.

This predates their decision to pause the planning application.