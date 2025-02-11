East of England Showground officially surrenders events licence

A total of 1,500 homes are set to be built on the East of England Showground site.

The long history of the East of England Showground hosting events has come to end after the premises officially surrendered its licence.

The East of England Showground Services Ltd has informed the council of its intent to surrender its licence to host events at the Peterborough Arena, located on the Showground site.

Permission has been granted for land agents AEPG to build 1,500 homes plus a leisure village and other amenities on the 164-acre East of England Showground by Peterborough City Council.

Main arena from East of England showground.

Four months previous, the planning committee approved a separate outline planning application from AEPG for 850 homes plus a 50 acre leisure village, school, hotel and care village on an adjoining part of the Showground.

Plans for the leisure-led development of the East of England Showground were first unveiled three years ago.

The move came after the venue’s owners, the East of England Agricultural Society, had announced it had no further use for the land and that holding public events on the site had made a £6 million loss over the last 10 years.

The plans faced significant opposition from residents, however, who argues that the schemes represented an overdevelopment of the site and would pose serious traffic issues, as well as effectively end the highly successful Peterborough Panthers Speedway Club.

Campaigners pushing to oppose the development have not ruled out the possibility of a judicial review.

In October, a six month deadline was set for AEPG to resolve traffic concerns otherwise a refusal notice could be issued. Even though the planning application has been passed by the committee, highways officials stated that there are still outstanding technical issues to be resolved.

These concern the upgrade and signalisation of Oundle Road, Orton Parkway roundabout and safety measures around Linden Gardens.

The surrender of the Showground’s licence marks one of the final chapters of the venue’s long history as an event space, with popular events such at Truckfest, Festival of Antiques, Modified Nationals, The National Motorhome & Campervan Show and New Wine all being forced out of the city.