Disability charity 'disappointed' in Station Quarter consultation after sight impaired staff given visual presentation

A charity for blind and partially-sighted people has said it’s “disappointed” with the “limited” consultation undertaken so far to ensure Peterborough’s new Station Quarter is accessible for people with disabilities.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is listed as one of four disability access groups which were invited to “specific engagement activities” around the £65m regeneration project in its 152-page outline business case.

But Bernie Reddington, RNIB regional campaigns officer, says that the charity was given a single visual presentation on the project last month, despite herself and her colleagues having sight impairments.

Left: Bernie Reddington (RNIB). Right: Peterborough Station

“I am a little disappointed with what has been described as consultation so far,” Ms Reddington told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS). “The engagement is a bit limited at the moment; so far, we’ve had one presentation.”

“It's really essential that that consultation is made accessible,” she continued, “because at the moment the presentation is visual, which doesn’t make it a very fair process.”

Ms Reddington has called on Peterborough City Council (PCC), responsible for coordinating consultation on the designs, to present their design proposals as tactile models and has also offered to take those involved in the project on a guided walk around the current station area wearing “simulation specs” which replicate different kinds of visual impairments.

Image shows Bernie Reddington's hand touching tactile model of Hay Hill area of Norwich with wooden 'buildings' demonstrating design plans

Council 'sorry for any disappointment'

A PCC spokesperson said they are “sorry to hear of any disappointment felt following the meeting in January” and that the Station Quarter project team “welcomes the opportunity for a guided walk to explore and discuss proposed options”.

The outline business case lays out possible consequences of the project and includes images of what the new redevelopment may look like.

Plans include refurbishing the station’s current entrance, building a new western entrance and car park and creating a “characterful city quarter for the residents of Peterborough” with just over a hectare of new public land.

Ms Reddington said that the city has the opportunity to be a “brilliant case of good practice” when it comes to designing accessibility into the project, which still remains in an early phase.

'Open space and active travel schemes must take into account vulnerable pedestrians'

The open space planned as part of the designs needs to have clear pedestrian walkways and kerbs guide dogs can follow, she said, and tactile pavement in appropriate places.

Cycleways should be distinctly separated from the pavement, she added, as active travel schemes – which are included in the Station Quarter plans – “often don't take into consideration the needs of vulnerable pedestrians”.

Aside from the RNIB, the other disability access groups listed as consultees in the Station Quarter outline business case are MPAG, or the Making Peterborough Accessible Group, an informal group of councillors interested in disability advocacy led by Cllr Bryan Tyler (Conservatives, Gunthorpe), Health Watch and the Disability Forum of Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service.

A spokesperson for the latter organisation said that it held talks with members and PCC’s chief executive Matt Gladstone in early January and “looks forward to a promising partnership aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure”.

PCC councillors have also stressed the need for robust consultation around the accessibility of the Station Quarter, with Cllr John Fox (Peterborough First, Werrington) commenting that “no one single person is an expert” on disabilities and that a wide range of voices should be listened to.

At a council meeting last summer, he also proposed that a consultation group made up of councillors passionate about disability issues should be set up to discuss the Station Quarter. PCC has been contacted for comment on whether any progress has been made on this.

'Disquiet and concern' among disability groups

Cllr Julie Stevenson (Independent, Orton Waterville) said at a council meeting this month that there is “disquiet and concern among Peterborough’s disability groups, representatives, champions and disabled people that those responsible for producing plans for the new Station Quarter are not taking the needs of older and disabled people and people with long term conditions as seriously as they should”.

Cabinet member Cllr Peter Hiller (Peterborough First, Glinton and Castor) responded that design work is at a “very early stage” and that there will be more comprehensive stakeholder engagement in coming months.

He added that he is “confident” that the views of disability groups will be incorporated in the final design proposals.

The large-scale project is a collaboration between PCC, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), train operator LNER and Network Rail.

After the design stage, work is expected to begin on the project in 2025/26.

Council committed to 'better connectivity and accessibility'

In response to Ms Reddington’s comments, a PCC spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of any disappointment felt following the meeting in January.

“The presentation was delivered by our multi-disciplinary design consultant, who are developing proposals for the Station Quarter and have extensive experience in designing places, spaces and buildings which are inclusive and accessible for all.

“Currently, design work is in the early stages, with illustrative ideas used to support our recent outline business case submission to government.

“More detailed design work will be undertaken in the coming months, including extensive engagement with all stakeholders, including disability, access, rail, and cycle user groups. Our project team also welcomes the opportunity for a guided walk to explore and discuss proposed options.