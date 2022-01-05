Decision on future on ancient Peterborough oak tree delayed by a month

The oak tree in question in Bretton. Photo: Richard Simcox.

Peterborough City Council’s Growth, Environment and Resources Scrutiny Committee was due to make a final decision and bring to an end the ongoing saga of the ancient oak that sits in Ringwood, Bretton, on Thursday (January 6).

The item has now been deferred though and will instead be discussed at an extraordinary meeting, which is expected to take place in the middle of next month.

A council spokesperson said: “Please note that the Bretton Tree Petition item has been deferred from this meeting, with the agreement of the Chair, Vice-Chair and Group Representatives.

“Instead, a separate extraordinary meeting will be held to discuss this item. The date of this meeting is TBC but will likely be in mid to late February.”

The council maintains that the roots if the tree, which campaigners believe to be around 600 years old, are causing structural problems to a nearby home and are likely to do so to surrounding properties as time goes on.

A promise has been made to plant six trees, however, campaigners have said that there is no need to fell the tree and suggested that the removal of the tree could even make the homeowner’s problems worse.

Petitions to save the tree have attracted over 3000 signatures and campaigners have been fighting since last July to save the tree following attempts by the council to fell the tree.