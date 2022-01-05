Decision on future on ancient Peterborough oak tree delayed by a month

The decision on the future of an ancient oak tree in Peterborough has been delayed until at least next month.

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 4:03 pm
The oak tree in question in Bretton. Photo: Richard Simcox.

Peterborough City Council’s Growth, Environment and Resources Scrutiny Committee was due to make a final decision and bring to an end the ongoing saga of the ancient oak that sits in Ringwood, Bretton, on Thursday (January 6).

The item has now been deferred though and will instead be discussed at an extraordinary meeting, which is expected to take place in the middle of next month.

A council spokesperson said: “Please note that the Bretton Tree Petition item has been deferred from this meeting, with the agreement of the Chair, Vice-Chair and Group Representatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Instead, a separate extraordinary meeting will be held to discuss this item. The date of this meeting is TBC but will likely be in mid to late February.”

The council maintains that the roots if the tree, which campaigners believe to be around 600 years old, are causing structural problems to a nearby home and are likely to do so to surrounding properties as time goes on.

A promise has been made to plant six trees, however, campaigners have said that there is no need to fell the tree and suggested that the removal of the tree could even make the homeowner’s problems worse.

Petitions to save the tree have attracted over 3000 signatures and campaigners have been fighting since last July to save the tree following attempts by the council to fell the tree.

RELATED:

Campaigners seeking to save ‘ancient’ oak tree in Peterborough claim its removal could worsen homeowner’s problems as issue set to be debated by council

Special meeting to decide row over future of ancient Peterborough oak tree

E-petition to save 600-year-old oak in Peterborough triggers council debate

Protesters hold rally to save 600-year-old oak tree in Peterborough

Peterborough councillor calls for increased transparency in council’s bid to fell ancient oak tree

Peterborough residents keep 24 hour watch in bid to save 600 year-old oak tree from being felled

Peterborough MP offers support to campaigners fighting to save ancient 600-year-old oak tree

Council ‘deeply saddened’ but felling of 600-year-old oak tree in Peterborough to resume ‘shortly’

Peterborough MP and campaigners remain defiant as council insist ancient oak tree must be felled

Peterborough PeterboroughPeterborough City Council