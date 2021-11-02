Council to discuss relocation of Peterborough market to Bridge Street

An aerial view of what the market on Bridge Street could look like.

At 7pm, the Communities Scrutiny Committee will be meeting at Sandmartin House to discuss a report submitted by Assistant Director of Community Safety Rob Hill.

The report recommends that members endorse plans to reinvigorate the market and move it to Bridge Street.

Traders have been pushing for clarity of the future of the market ever since its current Northminster site was earmarked for a large housing development, with construction set to commence in April 2022.

One of the proposed new market gondolas in operation.

New proposals are for the market to operate five days a week, with a number of stalls available to rent, alongside those of the existing traders. Adjacent to new external stalls, it is proposed that a fixed retail unit is converted into a ‘Food Hall’ to house Butchers and Fishmongers etc.

A market specialist company has already been commissioned to design the new look market and aims to submit the planning application later this month.

The hope is then for this application to be approved in January 2022 and for it to open as soon as possible. Traders will be given a deadline of March 31 to vacate the Northminster site.

Group engagement sessions were held with Stallholders in July 2021 and September 2021, followed by one-to-one engagements throughout October and further consultations will be held with: existing traders in Bridge Street, the civic society, Disability Peterborough, Peterborough Positive, Opportunity Peterborough, Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) and councillors if cabinet approval is granted.

A projection of one of the market gondolas.

Costing of the relocation is yet to be confirmed but it is thought that these will be covered by PIP.

The council has said that the proposals “will provide a new modern, vibrant city centre market that will enhance the city centre and increase trade and footfall for market stall holders.”