Plans for 350 home regeneration of Northminster in Peterborough city centre revealed

The proposed development is for one, two and three bedroom properties, with commercial space on the ground floor to be used for leisure or hospitality.

Should planning permission be granted works could begin in early 2022 with the project completed in 2024/25.

The proposals have been put forward by the Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) - a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and investment specialists IAGH3.

PIP is also behind the regeneration of Fletton Quays at Peterborough’s South Bank.

PIP principal development manager Howard Bright said: “Our vision is to revitalise this underutilised part of the city and build on the changes it has seen over the last few years. We have already had success in this at Fletton Quays, where a once derelict site is now home to new residents, businesses and one of the few government hubs in the country.

“The redevelopment of Northminster is an opportunity to react to the changing face of our city centre, bringing a new identity for the local community and inviting a new residential community into this space.”

The plans do not make mention of the future of the city market.

The council has previously promised to keep a market in Peterborough, although that could mean it moving to a new home.

Demolition of the multi-storey car park at Northminster has already taken place after it was declared to have reached ‘the end of its life’.

Northminster is included in Peterborough City Council’s Local Plan which earmarks sites for future development

The 350 new homes would be “high quality,” according to PIP, and would include a mix of apartments, townhouses and maisonettes.

The scheme includes plans for outdoor space – including shared amenity spaces and roof terraces – with around 20 per cent of the site set to be ‘green’.

PIP added that the proposals would also deliver “significant improvements to Laxton Square, making it a bright, safe and welcoming area for the general public to use”.

It continued: “We have carefully considered the historical significance of the local area while drawing up our proposals and have aimed to create a scheme that adds positively to the city whilst respecting the heritage assets in the area.

“As part of this, our design has framed current views of the cathedral, minimising the effect as much as possible on the local community whilst introducing new views from the development itself.”

The proposed development also includes solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Further details about the scheme are available online at www.northminster-peterborough.co.uk – together with a survey which residents can complete to provide feedback.

Public webinars will also be held on Wednesday, June 9 and Monday, June 14 at 6pm, with a telephone surgery held on Friday, June 18.

Individuals are invited to register for the events by contacting the project team using the details below:

