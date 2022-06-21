Peterborough City Council cabinet has awarded £165,000 for designs to improve walking and cycling access at junction 3 of the A1260 Nene Parkway.

This is the second award for this notoriously busy junction following £500,000 in January 2021 for junction widening.

Speaking to cabinet members on 20 June, Lewis Banks, transport and environment manager, said: “We’d previously received funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) for designs to widen junction 3 of the Nene Parkway, which is well known for its congestion problems.

Works are ongoing to widen a bridge and make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists.

“As part of the scheme, we now want to improve walking and cycling routes at the junction and we’ve been successful in obtaining an additional £165,000 of funding to deliver two further Active Travel Schemes.

The two schemes include a new footway on Malborne Way, from Saltmarsh to the Lime Academy School, which is approximately 200 metres and will cost £65,000.

Plans also include a new cycleway on Phorpres Way and Phorpres Close, to the existing cycleway in Cygnet Business Park, a distance of 250 metres costing £100,000.

The intention is to deliver a full business plan to the CPCA later this year to secure construction funding for the entire scheme.

He added: “Improving the walking and cycling infrastructure will complement and enhance the main highway works planned for junction 3.

“The area around junction 3 has excellent walking and cycling routes with two missing links that this project would solve.

“These two Active Travel Schemes would form part of the junction 3 project due to be completed later this year.”