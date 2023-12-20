A major step forward in the major expansion of the village of Eye.

A major expansion for the village of Eye, near Peterborough, has been approved.

The approval of 256 new homes on land just off Eyebury Road has been confirmed after developers Allison Homes finalised their obligations to the village through their section 106 agreement, which was signed off on Monday (December 18).

Plans were given the go ahead by the city’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee last January despite LP40 of the Peterborough Local Plan setting out the number of new homes that should be built on the site should be no more than 250.

Local residents protest outside Eye primary school against proposed development in the village.

Plans were initially for 300 homes, this was then reduced to 284, with the most recent further reduction taking that down to 265, still above the figure outlined in the local plan.

The plans were first tabled in 2019 and, during the original consultation, 139 representations were received from the public, 137 of which were objections. Many residents raised concerns about the extra pressure the development would be put on school and GP services, the danger to the character of the area and the traffic build-up.

In referring the decision to the planning committee, Cllr Simons asserted that “any development in Eye should not be allowed unless sufficient infrastructure is in-place and proven. This is not the case. Eye is already overdeveloped with existing infrastructure.”

A map of the site on Eyebury Road.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was among those to voice concerns about the plans.

A spokesperson for Allison Homes added: “The proposed development will deliver significant economic and social benefits to Eye, including access to affordable homes and the ability to increase capacity at the school.”

The developers covenant with Peterborough City Council

- If within five years, the council serves notice that it wishes to extend Eye Primary School, then the developer must transfer a portion of its land to the council to facilitate this expansion

- The agreement requires Allison Homes to transfer a portion of the site over to a registered provider for affordable housing, plans state the 30 percent of the homes will be designated as affordable housing. A further five percent of these should be wheelchair adapted.

- The existing bus stops along Thorney Road will also be upgraded to install real time passenger information, bus shelters, raised kerbs and pedestrian drop kerbs prior to the first houses being occupied.

- A pedestrian/ cycleway between the northern site boundary at Thorney Road and the eastern site boundary at Eyebury Road, with cycle links to the primary school must also be provided. A new access road to the southern boundary of Eye Premier School will also be constructed and must be built within six months of work commencing on the development.