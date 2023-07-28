Acting principal appointed at City College Peterborough as investigation continues

A new acting principal has been appointed at City College Peterborough while an investigation into ‘serious allegations’ were made about the college.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed that executive principal Pat Carrington and two other members of staff would be ‘away from the workplace’ after Peterborough City Council received a number of serious allegations about the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (July 28) the council have confirmed that Tanya Meadows is the acting Principal, working closely alongside Tash Dalton.

City College Peterborough

The council said they had launched an investigation into the allegations earlier this month – although no further details have been released about the allegations made.

The Peterborough Telegraph has seen a letter sent to staff from Adrian Chapman, Peterborough City Council’s Executive Director of People, Place and Economy, telling workers not to contact either Mrs Carrington or the other two managers while the investigation takes place.

In a statement the council said: “As a result of the council receiving some serious allegations in relation to City College Peterborough, Executive Principle Pat Carrington and two further senior managers at the college will be away from the workplace until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An independent investigation will now commence and as a result we are unable to comment further."

The council said there were no further updates about the investigation.