Children's home narrowly approved on residential cul-de-sac in Peterborough

The home has been approved by the council but must also be signed off by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A two-bed home in Eastfield could become a children's home after Peterborough City Council (PCC) granted permission for the change of use.

While the applicants, The Beeches UK, must also receive approval from Ofsted before they can establish the home on Viney Close, they are now closer to converting it into a residence for young people with special education and emotional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-detached home is expected to host two teenagers as well as staff; two would be staying at the property at all times, the application says.

43 Viney Close

It was approved by PCC's planning committee this month with six votes in favour, three against and one abstention.

The contention among councillors lay around the suitability of the house for its purpose: while some said it appeared to be too small, others said that Ofsted is best placed to judge whether it's acceptable as a children's home and that this shouldn't sway granting planning permission.

Among those who voted against it was Cllr Christian Hogg (Liberal Democrats, Fletton and Stanground), who said that he found the house "oppressive" on a site visit and that it has small rooms and narrow staircases.

"I can't put my name to this as an application," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dennis Jones (Labour, Dogsthorpe), meanwhile, said that the house "ticks all the boxes" and would provide "much-needed" provision for looked after children.

He added that the space and its use would be highly regulated by Ofsted, while Cllr Amjad Iqbal (Labour, Central) agreed that the committee should put its trust in the regulators to assure the home's suitability.