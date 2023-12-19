News you can trust since 1948
Children's home narrowly approved on residential cul-de-sac in Peterborough

The home has been approved by the council but must also be signed off by Ofsted
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2023, 17:35 GMT
A two-bed home in Eastfield could become a children's home after Peterborough City Council (PCC) granted permission for the change of use.

While the applicants, The Beeches UK, must also receive approval from Ofsted before they can establish the home on Viney Close, they are now closer to converting it into a residence for young people with special education and emotional needs.

The semi-detached home is expected to host two teenagers as well as staff; two would be staying at the property at all times, the application says.

43 Viney Close43 Viney Close
It was approved by PCC's planning committee this month with six votes in favour, three against and one abstention.

The contention among councillors lay around the suitability of the house for its purpose: while some said it appeared to be too small, others said that Ofsted is best placed to judge whether it's acceptable as a children's home and that this shouldn't sway granting planning permission.

Among those who voted against it was Cllr Christian Hogg (Liberal Democrats, Fletton and Stanground), who said that he found the house "oppressive" on a site visit and that it has small rooms and narrow staircases.

"I can't put my name to this as an application," he added.

Cllr Dennis Jones (Labour, Dogsthorpe), meanwhile, said that the house "ticks all the boxes" and would provide "much-needed" provision for looked after children.

He added that the space and its use would be highly regulated by Ofsted, while Cllr Amjad Iqbal (Labour, Central) agreed that the committee should put its trust in the regulators to assure the home's suitability.

The home, with Ofsted's approval, will be at 43 Viney Close.

