Peterborough footpath closed due to 'unsafe structure'
No indication from council for when footpath may re-open.
A Peterborough footpath has been closed by the city council due to an ‘unsafe structure.’
The path, in Deerleap, Bretton, has been blocked off while the authority prepares to carry out work to make it safe.
A spokesperson for the city council said: “The footpath is closed due to an unsafe structure nearby, until works to make it secure have been completed.”
The council have not said when the path might re-open