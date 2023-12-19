No indication from council for when footpath may re-open.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough footpath has been closed by the city council due to an ‘unsafe structure.’

The path, in Deerleap, Bretton, has been blocked off while the authority prepares to carry out work to make it safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the city council said: “The footpath is closed due to an unsafe structure nearby, until works to make it secure have been completed.”