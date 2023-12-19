News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough footpath closed due to 'unsafe structure'

No indication from council for when footpath may re-open.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Dec 2023, 13:50 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 13:50 GMT
A Peterborough footpath has been closed by the city council due to an ‘unsafe structure.’

The path, in Deerleap, Bretton, has been blocked off while the authority prepares to carry out work to make it safe.

A spokesperson for the city council said: “The footpath is closed due to an unsafe structure nearby, until works to make it secure have been completed.”

The council have not said when the path might re-open

