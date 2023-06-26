Plans to store caravans close to a Peterborough business park have been recommended for approval by council officers.

The final decision on the application has, however, been referred to the city’s planning committee by Planning Head Sylvia Bland due to concerns about the use in relation to the character of the surrounding area.

An application has been submitted by Beeson Wright Ltd to use land at Cyrus Way, Cygnet Park, Hampton as land for external storage and stationing a portacabin for a three-year temporary period.

The location of the site on Cyrus Way.

The 2C site, which is accessed via Cygnet Road, is located in the Hampton General Employment Area (GEA) and in the vicinity of Cygnet Road Business Park, the British Sugar head offices and other offices and developments.

The application states that Beeston Wright intends to use the land as storage “pending the construction of a permanent building following a planning application in due course.”

The business currently stores its caravans at a site on Club Way but that is served by two different businesses and only has temporary planning permission until November 2024.

Hargate and Hempsted ward councillors Cllr Nicolle Moyo, Cllr John Howard and Cllr Mohammed Farooq have objected to the proposals over concerns that there is insufficient provision for increased traffic to and from the site and noise concerns due to the increased lorry movements, manoeuvring and repairs.

Four other objections have been raised and these include that the use would not be in keeping with the surrounding area- which consists of modern offices, the fact it would devalue the offices and their brands to the general public, the effect of on access into the business park and the fact that the development would be an eyesore.

The issue will be decided by the council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee on Tuesday (June 27, 1:30pm).