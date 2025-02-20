Campaigners disappointed as Peterborough's libraries left 'in a state of limbo'

Original proposals were for Peterborough to go from ten static libraries to three.

Campaigners have expressed their disappointment at Peterborough’s libraries being left in a state of limbo.

That is the assessment of the Friends of Woodston Library after Peterborough City Council passed its budget on Wednesday evening (February 19).

The budget leaves the future of the city’s libraries uncertain. Original proposals were for the number of libraries in the city to be reduced from ten to three to create a saving of £314,000 a year. These three would be Central Library as well as two further hubs in the north and couth of the city.

Woodston Libray protestors with City Councillors and North West Cambs MP Sam Carling.

The proposals were paused after initial budget documents were released but no firm decision has been made, with plans set to go out to consultation.

Three of the city’s libraries also remain on the council’s list for asset disposal so face a further uncertain future, these are Thorney Community Centre and Library, Eye Youth Centre and Library, Stanground Library and Woodston Library.

Jennie Storey, Chair of the Friends of Woodston Library, said: “We tried to encourage the council to exercise its power differently. To listen to communities and work more creatively, to gain insight and understanding of why libraries are crucial and how they can be utilised.

“The vote was close but the council’s budget was passed with libraries now in a state of limbo and in addition Woodston Library, along with three others, remain on the council’s community assets list of buildings for disposal. These are uncertain and unsettling times.

“Libraries remain one of the few places in the world where you don't need to buy anything or know anyone or believe anything to enter in – they are places of safety and there can be no price tag on that.

“There is already reduced access to books and computers along with minimal library opening hours in Peterborough – books are not luxury items, nor are computers these days, they are fundamental to our culture, to the grown-ups we become and the society we build.

“Peterborough has one of the lowest literacy rates in the UK and is ranked the lowest for KS1 reading and with 16% of adults in the UK being functionally illiterate – this is not a time to be closing libraries nor is it a decision that inspires confidence for the City’s future.

“Our campaign will continue as we look to save our library service and increase literacy and life chances, access to information, knowledge and learning, reduce social and digital isolation, improve mental wellbeing and employment prospects and social cohesion. We will not stand back and see our library service dismantled – that would be an act of vandalism”.