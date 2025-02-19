Council tax rise, reduction of museum hours and cuts to road maintenance all approved as Peterborough City Council narrowly passes budget

The budget was only passed by a margin of three votes.

Peterborough City Council has passed a balanced budget for the 2025/26 financial year.

The budget has been passed following a lengthy meeting of full council on Wednesday evening (February 19) and was only carried by a majority of three votes.

Members voted in favour of the budget by a margin on 21 For and 18 Against, with 11 abstentions after more than two hours of debate.

The budget proposed a number of cuts and rises in charges in response to the council having to close a £23 million budget gap.

A controversial cut which would have seen The Lido closed was reversed after overwhelming opposition from members of the public.

Other measures that were voted through by the council, however, were a 4.99% rise in council tax, active over the next three years, a reduction in opening hours for Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery and reduction in the highways maintenance budget for the city.

Cuts

- Reducing the cleaning schedule in the Central Park toilets and the city centre hot wash - Removing the Gladstone lengths man, and the Itter Park and Central Park winter attendants - Reducing planting at the Crematorium and amenity grass cutting - Reducing the opening hours of the Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery - Cease funding two speed cameras on the network - Reducing highways maintenance budget by 15% - Cuts to staff numbers in some of the council’s departments

Increases

- Increasing charges for bin services - Increasing the number of parking officers and introducing further Moving Traffic Offence Schemes - Increasing the minimum fines for fly-tipping - Increasing the income target for parking services because of improved performance, increasing debt recovery activity in relation to unpaid parking fines. - Employing four additional council tax recovery staff at a cost of £150,000 in order to collect outstanding debt.

Changes from the first published budget

- The Lido will no longer be mothballed to make a saving of £400k. It will now remain open at a saving of £100k. Savings will be achieved by installing a pool cover to reduce energy costs, reviewing fees and charges, improving the food and beverage offer, and considering the temperature of the water.

- It was proposed to reduce the city’s number of libraries from ten to three; leaving Central as well as one in the north and one in the south. These closures have been paused for the council to make further recommendations in the future. The budget states: “We believe there are many different ways to deliver library services and are keen to explore these and other ideas to deliver savings whilst maintaining a statutory library service that meets the needs set out in our needs assessment.”

- The closures of the cafes at the Lido, Flag Fen, Vivacity Premier Fitness, and the Museum and Art Gallery have also been paused. The council will work with these cafes to at least reach break-even.

- The council still believes that leisure centres on sites shared with schools are more effectively managed by schools but further consultations will take place before this is enacted now.

