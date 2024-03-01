News you can trust since 1948
Action taken to board up Peterborough's Bretton Court as building becomes anti-social behaviour hotspot

A planning application to convert the building into 45 new apartments has been approved.
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Feb 2024, 23:20 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 23:32 GMT
The process of boarding up Bretton Court in Peterborough has begun following repeated complaints of criminal activity and anti-social behaviour at the premises.

The building, located at the Bretton Centre is owned by Medesham Homes and includes the former Roundhead pub.

The building has, however, been described as an “eye-sore” by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and has frequently been the target of break-ins, smashed windows, vandalism and graffiti that have left nearby residents and business owners feeling unsafe.

Bretton Court is to be boarded up.Bretton Court is to be boarded up.
Mr Bristow said: “This is an eyesore in the centre of Bretton! A place where many businesses are trying to make an honest living. It is frankly unacceptable and unfair on local businesses and for local residents.”

In response to efforts from the MP, along with local councillors, Medesham Homes have taken the decision to board up entrances to the premises as well as hire a night guard to patrol the area after dark.

In February, fresh plans to convert the former council owned office block into a development consisting of 45 apartments was approved.

Bretton Court is to be boarded up.Bretton Court is to be boarded up.
Medesham Homes has stated that the scheme will: “regenerate a prominent building in Bretton District Centre, enhance the appearance of the existing building and introduce a significant number of new residents into the local area, with resulting benefits for the local economy such as increased local spending.”

The Roundhead has been closed since 2012 following tough operating conditions imposed on the pub after months of late-night violence and disturbance.

