Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The process of boarding up Bretton Court in Peterborough has begun following repeated complaints of criminal activity and anti-social behaviour at the premises.

The building, located at the Bretton Centre is owned by Medesham Homes and includes the former Roundhead pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building has, however, been described as an “eye-sore” by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and has frequently been the target of break-ins, smashed windows, vandalism and graffiti that have left nearby residents and business owners feeling unsafe.

Bretton Court is to be boarded up.

Mr Bristow said: “This is an eyesore in the centre of Bretton! A place where many businesses are trying to make an honest living. It is frankly unacceptable and unfair on local businesses and for local residents.”

In response to efforts from the MP, along with local councillors, Medesham Homes have taken the decision to board up entrances to the premises as well as hire a night guard to patrol the area after dark.

Bretton Court is to be boarded up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medesham Homes has stated that the scheme will: “regenerate a prominent building in Bretton District Centre, enhance the appearance of the existing building and introduce a significant number of new residents into the local area, with resulting benefits for the local economy such as increased local spending.”