Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fresh plans to convert the former Roundhead pub, along with a former council-owned office block at Bretton Court into a development of flats, have been approved.

The plans put forward by Medesham Homes, a joint venture between the council and housing association Cross Keys Homes,- will see the pub converted into one retail and one office unit, with the upper floors- together with a second-floor extension- becoming 45 new apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the 45 apartments, 38 would be one-bed and seven two-bed. 14 of the apartments would be classed as affordable housing.

Bretton Court.

No third floor extension has been proposed, as in previous rejected schemes, and the large car park to the rear of the buildings now forms part of the site.

This means that the scheme will now include 71 parking spaces; including ten disabled spaces, 13 visitor spaces and nine commercial unit spaces.

Bretton Court has been subject to a number of anti-social behaviour complaints from residents over a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow wrote a letter calling for Medesham Homes to speed up development plans to stop the criminal behaviour.

The Roundhead pub in Bretton.

The plans were submitted to the council in December 2022.

The Roundhead has been closed since 2012 following tough operating conditions imposed on the pub after months of late-night violence and disturbance.