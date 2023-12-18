Call for action to tackle criminal behaviour at anti-social behaviour hotspot Bretton Court in Peterborough

MP says flats are ‘eyesore’ and ‘in a shocking state of repair’ – and calls for development plans to be speeded up to help residents

There have been calls for action to be taken to stop criminal and anti-social behaviour at a ‘hotspot’ in Peterborough.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow called for Medesham Homes, who operate the Bretton Court site, to speed up development plans to stop the criminal behaviour.

In a letter to Gary Clarke, project manager for Medesham Homes, he said: “I have been contacted by many constituents regarding Bretton Court.

I recently visited the site with cllr Chaz Fenner and I saw for myself that it is in a shocking state of disrepair. Only the day before I visited, one of the windows of a previous shop had been smashed.

“This is an eyesore in the centre of Bretton! A place where many businesses are trying to make an honest living. It is frankly unacceptable and unfair on local businesses and for local residents.

“As I understand it, the building is also routinely being broken into, damaged and vandalised with graffiti.

It is a hotspot for anti-social behaviour and it’s time something is done about it.

“I know councillors Chaz Fenner and Scott Warren have been in contact with you regards to these issues, and I understand there are plans in place for Bretton Court.

“I want to work with you along with the councillors on finding a way to speed up these development plans.”

A spokesperson for Medesham Homes said there were plans to redevelop the site, located near the Bretton Centre.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware of the criminal incidents that have happened at Bretton Court recently and are working with local partners including the police, to make the building as safe and secure as possible.