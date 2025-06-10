Abandoned car among shocking items left fly-tipped in Peterborough street

Dogsthorpe ward councillor Jason McNally made the discovery of a car stripped of its engine and other mechanics under the bonnet and left dumped in the street while out an a ward walk on Monday (June 9).

This was followed up by the shocking discovery of several large black of rubbish as well as a sofa dumped in a block of garages on Eastern Avenue.

Cllr McNally has described as a “constant thing” in the ward and has reported the latest incidents for council clear-up.

Hotspots in the area are believed to be Central Avenue, Elmfield Road, Eastern Avenue as well as the banks of the River Welland. As well as tackling fly-tipping, ward councillors are also seeking to partially close off access to the disused garage block on Eastern Avenue due to growing reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Cllr McNally said: “We as ward councillors are doing out bit to keep Dogsthorpe as clean as possible as it really is a pretty place. We hold walk like this each week in the hot spots and across the ward to keep the area as tidy as possible for everyone."

The discovery of the fly-tip comes amidst the Peterborough Telegraph’s campaign to highlight frequent troubles spots for the illegal practice in the city.

The PT has visited location in the Ortons, Eye and Ailsworth.

While Cllr McNally has said that Dogsthorpe has seen a slight increase in fly-tipping since the introduction of mandatory permits at the Household Recycling Centre in Fengate, figures from across the city show there has been a decline compared to the same period last year.