Peterborough fly-tipping FALLS since household recycling centre permits introduced

Free permits were introduced in February

There have been fewer fly-tipping incidents in Peterborough since the permit system was introduced at the Household Recycling Centre, compared to the same period last year, it has been revealed.

Since February, residents have needed a permit to use the centre in Fengate.

The scheme was introduced to reduce usage of the facility by residents from outside of Peterborough, aiming to lower waste tonnage and reduce the cost to the city’s tax payers. It's also hoped that the initiative will reduce congestion during peak times.

There were concerns fly-tipping would increase in Peterborough with the introduction of the e-permit

Despite the permits being free – and only taking a couple of minutes to apply for online – many residents said they thought the system would result in more dumped waste around Peterborough.

Now, the city council has confirmed there has not been a rise – and, indeed, the number of incidents has actually fallen, compared to the same period in 2024.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said, “The feedback on the functionality of the system has been great and we have issued over 28,000 car permits since we introduced the system in February.

"It is very simple, residents apply online, on their first visit we check their ID to prove they are a Peterborough resident, and their permit is then verified and valid for 3 years.

"What we have actually seen since the system has been in operation is the concerns about fly tipping increasing has not be realised and it has reduced in March and April by 5.26% compared to the same period in 2024.”

The permits last for three years, and for car owners, allow unlimited visits to the centre.

For those with vans or trailers, the e-permit lasts for one year, and allows 12 visits.

You can only have one vehicle on an e-permit at any one time. If your household has more than one car, you can transfer the e-permit to another car by editing the vehicle details in your online e-permit account.

To apply for a permit, visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/bins-waste-and-recycling/household-waste/household-recycling-centre/household-recycling-centre-e-permits