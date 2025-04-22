Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pile of mattresses, furniture and other waste dumped in Stagsden

A huge pile of fly-tipped waste has appeared in a city street – just days after the last load dumped there was cleared.

The latest pile, made up of mattresses, furniture and other waste, was left on Stagsden in Orton Goldhay over the Easter weekend, and has left residents fuming.

On Tuesday morning, The Peterborough Telegraph reported on two other fly-tipping hotspots in the Ortons, with residents and councillors becoming exasperated by the situation.

The latest pile of rubbish at Stagsden. Picture: Cllr Kirsty Knight

Councillor Kirsty Knight, who represents the Orton Waterville ward, highlighted the Stagsden issue, and told The Peterborough Telegraph: “It looks like a landlord has emptied a house, with all the furniture that is in there.

“It is only a week since the last pile was cleaned. It has been a hot spot for as long as I can remember, as it is right by the bins.

“It is an eyesore, and it is dangerous"

The latest pile of rubbish at Stagsden. Picture: Cllr Kirsty Knight

“It normally gets cleared quite quickly – obviously with the Easter break it may take a little longer this time, but it has been reported.

“Residents have been saying they are disgusted with what is happening. It is an eyesore, and it is dangerous.

“It is also taking up a number of parking spaces in the area – parking spaces that are needed.

“It has been a fly-tipping hot-spot for as long as I can remember, but this is the worst it has ever been.”

Plans for bulky waste collection event in Orton

Cllr Knight said that what was more frustrating was that there were plans for a free bulky waste collection event in the Ortons in just a couple of weeks.

She said: “On Saturday, May 10, there is a free bulky waste pick up event taking place at the Orton Centre, not far from where this was dumped.

"It is important to have these, as some people don’t have cars to be able to take items to the Household Recycling Centre, or can’t afford the £30 the council charges for bulky waste pick ups.

"I don’t think the new permit system at the Household Recycling Centre (residents now need a free permit to take waste to the centre) has had any impact on this – it only takes 30 seconds to get a permit, and it is free.”

The event on Saturday, May 10 will take place from 10am until noon.

Calls for action to stop fly-tipping

Last week, The Peterborough Telegraph went out with cllr Heather Skibsted, who represents the Orton Longueville ward, and cllr Nicola Day, who represents the Orton Waterville ward.

The two councillors showed the PT other fly-tipping hotspots in the Ortons – one at the back of Brudenell, and one near Leighton Primary School, which were causing misery to residents.

Speaking at the fly-tip near Leighton, cllr Skibsted said: “I’d like to see more CCTV if that was possible – certainly for hotspots like this. I do think we need some strong signage – there is nothing around here. There was a suggestion that children at the school made some posters, which is a good idea. There has also been a suggestion about education, which clearly also needs to happen.

"But we need to clear this area and make it clear this is not an area for people to dump their waste.”

At Brudenell, cllr Day suggested changes to help people get rid of their waste without fly-tipping. She said: “Maybe the answers are that maybe we do have some designated spaces where people can put items to be collected, because that is what we have to do anyway….I would like to see charges for bulky waste removed for people on Universal Credit, or some areas where people can put their rubbish. But there are no easy answers, because this is a continuing issue in areas like this.”

A city council spokesperson said: “We would encourage anyone to report fly-tipping to us online at www.peterborough.gov.uk”