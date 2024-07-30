Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new flats would be created on top of Rightwell House in Bretton.

Plans have been submitted to add two additional floors to Rightwell House in Bretton to create 50 new apartments.

The 50 new one-bedroom apartments have been proposed as an addition to the building on Rightwell East by Think Property Group Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current building is three storeys high and would become five under new plans but documents state that the existing office use of the bottom three floors would remain as commercial.

Rightwell House, Rightwell East, Bretton.

A prior approval application has been made so more details would have to be put forward in a full planning application but the development can be approved in principle.

The application states: “The proposal seeks to make efficient use of a brownfield site in a highly sustainable district centre location.

"There would be no adverse impact on existing local residents or commercial uses and adequate car and cycle parking provision can be achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposed design is appropriate to its mixed-use setting in terms of scale, design detailing and materials of construction.”