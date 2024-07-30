50 new flats set to be created with addition to Peterborough office block
Plans have been submitted to add two additional floors to Rightwell House in Bretton to create 50 new apartments.
The 50 new one-bedroom apartments have been proposed as an addition to the building on Rightwell East by Think Property Group Ltd.
The current building is three storeys high and would become five under new plans but documents state that the existing office use of the bottom three floors would remain as commercial.
A prior approval application has been made so more details would have to be put forward in a full planning application but the development can be approved in principle.
The application states: “The proposal seeks to make efficient use of a brownfield site in a highly sustainable district centre location.
"There would be no adverse impact on existing local residents or commercial uses and adequate car and cycle parking provision can be achieved.
"The proposed design is appropriate to its mixed-use setting in terms of scale, design detailing and materials of construction.”
The application can be viewed on Peterborough city council’s planning portal using reference 24/00977/PRIOR.