A new housing development of up to 125 homes has been approved by Fenland District Council (FDC) in March.

The development, proposed by Richborough Estates, will be built on fields to the west of Princess Avenue – which will also provide its only point of access.

More than half of the 14 public objections the development received were from residents on this road, with access and drainage among the most frequently raised concerns.

The new development will be built on fields last used for livestock grazing

This was also a concern raised by FDC councillors, particularly as there was some confusion as to who is responsible for maintaining St Thomas’s cut – a dyke which runs perpendicular to Princess Avenue.

The dyke, which has become cluttered and overgrown, is partly the responsibility of Princess Avenue residents – who may not necessarily know this – and may also partly be the responsibility of FDC itself, councillors suggested.

Drainage is a frequent subject of debate at FDC planning meetings, with the flat, low-lying Fens being particularly prone to flooding.

Richborough Estates has laid out what their development might look like

It was also a particular subject of debate among councillors in relation to this development as the proposal only outlined the basics such as access and drainage; a future planning application will deal with its exact scale, appearance and landscaping.

Cllr Jan French (Conservatives), who voted against the development, asked that approval be deferred while the “nitty gritty” over ownership of St Thomas’s cut is determined to ensure it's properly maintained in the future.

She added that, while she doesn’t object to the principle of the application, “if we don’t get this sorted now, we’ve missed the boat”.

But FDC planning officer Nick Harding told councillors that developers “can’t be held to ransom” by the dyke’s owners over its maintenance.

Developers would have no legal responsibility over the dyke, he said, while Richborough Estates agent Simon Atha said that there would be less water flowing into it as a result of the development’s drainage solutions.

He added that the developers are proposing to help maintain St Thomas’s cut regardless and that all surface water arising in the area will be dealt with.

Developer contributions to NHS ‘shocking’, councillor says

Another point of contention was over development contributions.

Current proposals include 20 per cent affordable housing, divided 70:30 between houses with affordable rent and shared ownership tenures.

They also include £2,000 per property (£250,000 overall) towards local schools, libraries and health services.

Cllr French called the allocation to the NHS – totalling £5,944 – “shocking” given that the development is likely to house hundreds of people and the NHS requested more than £75,000 of developer funds.

Mr Harding reminded councillors that they can reallocate more of the £250,000 to them, although this would mean less money would go towards schools.

He added that the level of funding provided overall was agreed by the council.

The planning committee ultimately voted through the scheme with six votes to four and added the caveat that the NHS are given the money they requested.

There were no objections around developing the land itself as it had been earmarked for new homes by the council already.

Mr Atha said that the development will “make a strong contribution” towards Fenland’s housing need.