Plans to convert an office block in Priestgate have been withdrawn.

A prior approval application was submitted in January to turn the Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar Solicitor offices into ten one-bedroom apartments across two floors.

The building itself is a locally listed building within the City Centre Conservation Area. The council’s conservation officer asked for further clarification on the location of the bin storage, stating that if it is visible “this would be considered to be detrimental to the setting of the Conservation Area.”

Offices at 18 Priestgate.

They also stated that “any works to degrade the character of the existing windows or add unsightly additions to the elevation will be resisted” in relation to the potential of creating mechanical ventilation.

Local Highways also sought further clarification over what the planned parking management plan would be.

