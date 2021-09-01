Council to consider £6.3 million investment to save Deepings Leisure Centre

Deepings Leisure Centre

The centre has been threatened with closure after heavy rain and flooding caused extensive damage.

But after listening to the views of the local community and their desire to retain the existing leisure centre building for future generations, South Kesteven District Council commissioned an expert opinion on the findings of the building condition survey provided by Lincolnshire County Council to identify ways to improve and extend the life of building.

The initial assessment made by Paul Weston Architects, who worked on the refurbishment of the leisure centre in North Hykeham, and Chartered Quantity Surveyors Caston Cost Consultants estimates that an investment of around £6.3million could improve the facility and secure good standard leisure provision in the Deepings for 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “We have listened carefully to the many stories and messages from members of the public about how fond they are of the existing centre and how much it continues to mean to them. I too have fond memories of swimming there in my younger years and closing the leisure centre is the very last thing we want to do.

“Since receiving the damning condition survey, we have commissioned an expert opinion on how we might be able to not only repair the faults, but completely renovate the building – securing a good and improved leisure centre in the Deepings as quickly as possible and for many years to come, and retaining the building that means so much to the community.

“I am hopeful that this option will provide the best way forward for the local community and look forward to discussing this with councillors tomorrow.”

The supplementary information confirms that a further full structural survey would be required to determine the final scope of work and budget required. The leisure centre, which has been forced to remain closed since 27 July due to serious health and safety concerns, is also likely to remain closed for some time while any further investigations or renovations are completed.